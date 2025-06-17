Iran says it targeted Israel’s Mossad, Aman intelligence services in Tel Aviv

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that it launched strikes targeting key Israeli intelligence facilities in Tel Aviv, including the military's Aman intelligence directorate and the Mossad agency.

In a statement, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force fighters conducted "an effective operation" in the early hours of the day, despite what it called Israel's "highly advanced air defense systems," as reported by Iranian media.

According to the IRGC, the strikes specifically targeted the Israeli army's Aman headquarters and a facility used for planning assassination operations attributed to the Mossad.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel on the reported targets.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.