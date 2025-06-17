Iran fires new missiles at Israel; explosions rock Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

Sirens sounded again in parts of Israel this morning, as Iran launched a new wave of missiles in response to Israel's attacks.

Loud explosions were heard here in Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv, as air defences were activated. Emergency services are still at the scene in areas that have been hit in central Israel.

In Iran, explosions and heavy air defence fire were heard in Tehran, as Israel continues with its attacks state television reported that three of its employees were killed when the Israeli military struck its headquarters yesterday.



In a television interview, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had significantly damaged Iran's nuclear and ballistic missiles programmes – but added that his forces still needed more time.