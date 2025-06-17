Explosions reported in Tabriz, northwestern Iran

 Contact Us
Two loud blasts were reported in Tabriz as deadly retaliatory strikes between Iran and Israel continue, with both sides claiming heavy casualties in ongoing attacks.

Published June 17,2025
Two loud explosions were heard in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, Iranian media reported Tuesday.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.