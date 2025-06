‘Residents of Tehran will pay the price soon,’ threatens Israeli defense minister

Israeli outgoing Foreign Minister and new Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks during the Ministerial change ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, 10 November 2024. (EPA File Photo)

Israeli defense minister on Monday threatened to intensify attacks on Tehran following the overnight Iranian missile attack.

"The arrogant dictator from Tehran has become a cowardly murderer, targeting civilian areas in Israel in order to deter the IDF from continuing its attack, which is crippling his capabilities," Israel Katz wrote on X.

"The residents of Tehran will pay the price, and soon," he added.