Military tension between Israel, Iran increases risk of nuclear radiation leaks, warns IAEA head

The military tension between Israel and Iran increases the risk of nuclear radiation leaks and delays efforts to prevent the possession of nuclear weapons, warned the IAEA head on Monday.

Delivering an introductory statement at the agency's urgent session on the Israel-Iran conflict, Mariano Grossi informed the board of governors: "There has been no additional damage at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant site since the Friday attack by Israel."

He said the level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site has remained unchanged and is at normal levels.

Grossi confirmed the radiological and chemical contamination within the Natanz facility.

However, this risk can be effectively managed with appropriate protective measures, he remarked.

"No damage has been seen at the site of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant or at the Khondab heavy water reactor, which is under construction. The Bushehr nuclear power plant has not been targeted nor affected by the recent attacks, and neither has the Tehran Research Reactor. At the Esfahan nuclear site, four buildings were damaged in Friday's attack: the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, the Tehran reactor fuel manufacturing plant, and the UF4 to EU metal processing facility, which was under construction," he further added.

Noting that he remains in touch with the agency's inspectors on the ground, Rossi asserted that he is ready to travel immediately and engage with all concerned parties "to help ensure the protection of nuclear facilities and the continued peaceful use of nuclear technology."

"Military escalation threatens lives, increases the chance of a radiological release with serious consequences for people and the environment, and delays indispensable work towards a diplomatic solution for the long-term assurance that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon," he said.