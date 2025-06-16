Middle East ‘1st to suffer’ if Israel-Iran conflict escalates, warns China

China on Monday warned that the Middle Eastern nations would be the "first to suffer" if the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates.

Beijing "is deeply concerned about Israel's attacks on Iran which cause abrupt escalation of military conflict," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a live-streamed news conference in Beijing.

"We call on parties to immediately take measures to ease the tensions as soon as possible, … prevent the region from falling into greater turmoil and create conditions for returning to right track for solving through dialogue and consultation," Guo said.

He warned: "If the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, or even enlarge, the Middle Eastern countries will be the first to suffer."

The warning came amid the ongoing air strikes between Israel and Iran, initiated by Tel Aviv last Friday.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, at least 224 people were killed and 900 others injured since the Israeli attacks started on Friday.

Israeli authorities have said at least 13 people were killed and more than 370 others injured in Iranian missile attacks.

"Force cannot bring lasting peace," Chinese spokesman Guo also told reporters in Beijing.

"All international disputes should be settled through dialogue," he said, adding that China will continue communication with all parties."

Beijing calls for a "peaceful settlement" of the Iranian nuclear issue through diplomatic means, he noted.

"We are willing to continue to maintain contact with all parties ... to promote political settlement of the issue and create a better environment for this," Guo added.

The latest escalation between Israel and Iran follows Israeli strikes Friday on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities that killed military commanders and scientists, prompting Iran to retaliate with ballistic missiles that caused Israeli casualties and property damage.