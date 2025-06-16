Iran claims it exposed building in Tehran used by Israeli agents for drone manufacturing

Iran claims to have revealed a drone-manufacturing site used by Israeli agents in Tehran, local and state media reported on Monday.

Tasnim news agency said security forces found over 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of explosives in a three-story building that was used by "Israeli agents to assemble and store UAVs."

Iran's official news agency IRNA also reported the arrest of two people accused of spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in separate operations, as security forces confiscated explosives, equipment for 23 drones, and launchers from detainees.

Another Mossad spy was executed on Monday, after a criminal trial by Iran's Supreme Court, Press TV said.

The latest escalation between Israel and Iran follows Israeli strikes Friday on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities that killed military commanders and scientists, prompting Iran to retaliate with ballistic missiles that caused Israeli casualties and property damage.