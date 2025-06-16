Explosions reported in western Iran, leaving at least 1 injured

At least one person was injured by Israeli strikes in Kermanshah, western Iran, on Monday, according to local media.

The semi-official Fars news agency said that a truck exhibition was targeted in the Dizel Abad neighborhood in Kermanshah, resulting in the injury of at least one person.

Sounds of explosions were heard in the area, the agency said.

The latest escalation between Israel and Iran follows Israeli strikes Friday on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities that killed military commanders and scientists, prompting Iran to retaliate with ballistic missiles that caused Israeli casualties and property damage.