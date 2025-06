3 more killed by Iranian missiles in northern Israel

Smoke billows from a site, which was hit during the Iranian missile strikes, in the city of Haifa early on June 16, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Three more people were killed by the Iranian missiles in Haifa, northern Israel, on Monday.

Israeli army radio said on X that the death toll from the latest Iranian attack rose to 8, as three missing people were confirmed dead.

According to Israel's National Emergency Service, Magen David Adom, 24 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured by Iranian strikes since Friday.