‘Rising Lion’ operation took years to prepare, says Israeli minister

Israel's ongoing military strikes on Iran—code-named "Rising Lion"—were the result of years of preparation and mark just the beginning of what's to come, Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli said in an interview with Eye for Iran.

"This operation took years to prepare," Chikli told Eye for Iran. "It's the very hard walk of the IDF intelligence, the Mossad... thousands of people are involved in this."

"This is just the beginning," he said, without disclosing operational details or how the mission might continue.

Iran launched over 200 missiles at Israel injuring at least 14 people after Israeli attacks killed its top military leadership and pounded armed forces and nuclear sites leaving scores of Iranians dead.