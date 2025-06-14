Mossad thwarted Iran missile launches, Israeli official says

An Israeli official told Iran International that Israel carried out a complex and multi-phase operation that disabled the launch of hundreds of Iranian ground-to-ground missiles aimed at Israeli territory.

The official described the mission as "a strategic and heavy blow to the Islamic Republic and the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) Aerospace Force."

According to the source, numerous Iranian missile transport vehicles were also knocked out.

Mossad disabled one of the Islamic Republic's "most critical and sensitive systems" through a long-term intelligence campaign the official likened to Israel's remote detonation of pagers and walkie talkies belonging to Hezbollah leaders.