LEBANONS AIRSPACE REOPENS AFTER TEMPORARY CLOSURE

The announcement, which came from the ministry of public works and transport, emphasises that the decision to close the airspace had been made for necessary security reasons.

A little earlier, we reported Jordan had also reopened its airspace.

There has been no update from Israel's Ministry of Transport since yesterday, when it announced Israel's airspace would be closed "until further notice".

Iranian state media outlet IRNA has also said that no flights will operate in the country "until further notice".

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 currently shows no planes in the sky over a significant swathe of the Middle East.