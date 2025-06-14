Israeli army says it intercepted 2 drones over northern Galilee

The Israeli army said that it intercepted two drones in the Upper Galilee region of the northern part of the country on Saturday morning.

A military statement said that following the sirens that sounded in the Upper Galilee area, two UAVs launched toward Israel were intercepted by the air force.

Rocket and missile sirens were sounded due to concern over falling debris, the statement added.

Sirens had also sounded earlier in the Upper Galilee and near Kiryat Shmona, close to Israel's border with Lebanon.

The army also announced that its air force intercepted multiple drones launched toward Israeli territory, following alerts activated in the Judea and Dead Sea areas of the occupied southeastern West Bank.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Arash-type suicide drones "successfully struck and completely destroyed designated targets deep in Israel."

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 people.

Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 90 others, according to reports.





