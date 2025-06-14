3rd Israeli fighter jet shot down in Iran

Iran's air defenses have shot down a third Israeli F-35 fighter, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday, a claim dismissed by the Israeli army.

The jet's pilot ejected, and army commandos arrested the pilot, the agency also said in a post on X.

Israeli army spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee denied the reports on X, describing the claims as lies.

On Friday, Tasnim news agency reported the army shot down two Israeli fighter jets involved in airstrikes on Iranian territory, and also taking an Israeli woman pilot into custody.

Adraee had denied those reports as well, calling them "completely baseless" and accusing Iranian media of fabricating information.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and leading scientists, and injuring nearly 380 people.

Iran responded with missiles on Friday night, targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170 others.

The wave of attacks continued during the day and on Saturday as well.



