Lebanese president visits Jordan to discuss army support, regional challenges

This handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace shows Jordan's King Abdullah II (R) meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, in Amman, on June 10, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in Jordan on Tuesday for talks with King Abdullah II on bilateral cooperation, particularly support for Lebanon's army.

The discussions will also address regional challenges and the issue of Syrian refugees, Aoun told the Jordanian state news agency Petra.

"These discussions come at a critical juncture for our region," Aoun said, stressing the need for "unified Arab efforts to address joint crises, combat terrorism, and preserve stability."

Aoun said his talks in Jordan will also address military cooperation and find "a just solution" for the Syrian refugees burdening both nations, including "their safe and dignified return to their country."

The Lebanese leader hailed Jordan's firm support for his country in various fields.

The Lebanese presidency earlier said both leaders will hold a meeting to discuss their bilateral relations, along with the regional developments.