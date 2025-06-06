PALESTINIAN JOURNALIST DIES OF WOUNDS, BRINGING DEATH TOLL IN ISRAELS ATTACK ON MEDIA TENT IN GAZA TO 4

Palestinian journalist dies of wounds, bringing death toll in Israel's attack on media tent in Gaza to 4

A Palestinian photojournalist died from injuries sustained in Israel's Thursday airstrike on a media tent at Gaza City's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, bringing the total number of journalists killed in a single strike to four.

A medical source said on Friday that photojournalist Ahmad Qalja succumbed to his wounds following Thursday's deadly drone attack that killed three other journalists and injured four more.

The Government Media Office in Gaza confirmed that with Qalja's death, the total number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023, has now reached 226. The figure includes 30 female journalists and one journalist from the occupied West Bank.

The deadly attack came one day after the US vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that called for an "immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip.

Slovenia proposed the draft resolution on behalf of the Security Council's 10 elected members—Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Pakistan, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Somalia, and Slovenia—and received 14 votes.

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a genocidal offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.





