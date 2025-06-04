ISRAELI ARTILLERY SHELLING TARGETS DARAAS YARMOUK AREA IN SOUTHERN SYRIA

Israeli forces conducted artillery shelling on the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa in southern Syria late Tuesday, following claims about two rockets fired from the area toward the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Syrian news agency, SANA, reported.

It said that "the Israeli occupation targeted the Yarmouk area with artillery fire" but provided no details.

Israeli Broadcasting Authority KAN claimed earlier Tuesday that two rockets were launched from Daraa that landed in an open area in the Golan Heights. The projectiles' origin remains unclear.

Channel 13 confirmed that air raid sirens were activated in the Golan Heights because of the launches, but no casualties or damage were reported, as the rockets fell in open areas.

The Israeli army said its artillery "struck in southern Syria following the projectiles launched toward Israeli territory."