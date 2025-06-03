7 militants killed in Balochistan province, says Pakistani army

At least seven suspected militants were killed in operations in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Tuesday.

Two separate intelligence-based operations were carried out in Mach, Kachhi District, and Margand, Kalat District, on Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed militants, it said.

The mineral-rich Balochistan province has long been witnessing a low-intensity rebellion, with renewed attacks by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in recent weeks.

Separatist groups have been fighting for the "liberation" of Balochistan, which they claim was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan in 1947, following the end of British colonial rule.

In May, at least 177 people, including 70 suspected militants, 50 civilians, and 57 security personnel, were killed in attacks and operations across the country.