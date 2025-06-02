UN chief urges immediate release of UN, NGO humanitarian staff held in Yemen

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday renewed his call for the immediate and unconditional release of dozens of UN and NGO personnel arbitrarily detained by Yemen's Houthi group for one year.

"This June marks one year since the arbitrary detention of dozens of personnel from the United Nations, national and international NGOs, civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions by the Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen. I renew my call for their immediate and unconditional release, including those held since 2021 and 2023, and most recently this January," Guterres said in a statement.

Expressing strong condemnation for the death of a World Food Program (WFP) staffer earlier this year, Guterres said: "The Houthi de facto authorities have yet to provide an explanation for this deplorable tragedy, and I renew the call for an immediate, transparent and thorough investigation and accountability."

Calling the detentions a "profound injustice," Guterres said they have "placed additional constraints on our ability to operate effectively and undermined mediation efforts to secure a path toward peace."

He emphasized that "the UN and its humanitarian partners should never be targeted, arrested or detained while carrying out their mandates for the benefit of the people they serve."

"Particularly on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, this is a time to show compassion and end the ordeal of families who face celebrating yet another holiday without their loved ones," he added.

During a news conference, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at least 23 UN personnel remain detained under Houthis.