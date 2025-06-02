News Middle East Iran says it will not give up its uranium enrichment programme

Iran says it will not give up its uranium enrichment programme

"The crucial point is that a consortium is not an alternative and cannot replace uranium enrichment in the country," Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday that Iran will not give up its independent uranium enrichment programme under any circumstances, even if a regional nuclear consortium is established.



"The crucial point is that a consortium is not an alternative and cannot replace uranium enrichment in the country," Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to the Tasnim news agency.



He declined to comment on whether this demand was included in the latest proposal made by the United States to Iran. Unconfirmed reports suggest the US demanded a complete halt to Iranian uranium enrichment in a written proposal to Tehran.



In return, Washington is said to have offered the country the civilian use of nuclear technology, including uranium enrichment, within the framework of a regional consortium under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.



Baghaei said that Iran will give an appropriate response to the US proposal in due course.



Until then, the country will insist on both its own uranium enrichment and the lifting of US sanctions in the next round of negotiations, he said.







