Israel suspends flights at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport after Yemen missile attack

Israel temporarily suspended flights at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday after a missile attack from Yemen, Israeli media said.

A military statement said that a missile from Yemen was intercepted, triggering air-raid sirens in several areas in central Israel.

Israel Channel 12 said the missile targeted the Ben Gurion airport, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend flight operations.

The broadcaster said thousands of Israelis fled to shelters after the missile attack.

There was no confirmation from Yemen's Houthi group of the Israeli claim.