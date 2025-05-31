Israeli army kills 8 Palestinians amid ongoing genocidal war on Gaza

At least eight Palestinians were killed on Saturday as Israel's genocidal was in Gaza continues, medical sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that among the victims were three Palestinians who were shot dead while trying to reach a US-backed aid distribution point in western Rafah.

Since March 2, Israel has kept all border crossings shut, cutting off the entry of food, medicine, fuel, and other essential supplies for Gaza's 2.4 million residents.

Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.





