Gaza death toll nears 54,400 as Israel’s genocidal war continues

At least 54,381 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry statement said 60 bodies were brought to hospitals over the last 24 hours.

It said that 284 more people were also injured, taking the number of injuries to 124,054 in the Israeli onslaught.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, the statement added.

Israel resumed its assault on the Gaza Strip on March 18, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

While relentless and deadly bombardment intensifies in Gaza, families are being starved and denied the basic means of survival, according to the UN and aid agencies.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





