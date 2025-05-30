News Middle East Macron warns Israel over 'unsustainable situation' in Gaza

Macron warns Israel over 'unsustainable situation' in Gaza

"In the coming hours and days, if there is no response that corresponds to the demands of the humanitarian situation, the collective position will of course have to be hardened," Macron said while on a visit to Singapore on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a tougher line to be taken on Israel if it does not act to alleviate the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.



"In the coming hours and days, if there is no response that corresponds to the demands of the humanitarian situation, the collective position will of course have to be hardened," Macron said while on a visit to Singapore on Friday.



Everything depended on the decisions of the Israeli government, he said.



"It is very evident today that we cannot allow the situation to continue," Macron said, adding that the block on humanitarian aid was leading to an unsustainable situation on the ground.



Distributing water, food and medication was a priority, as well as allowing the injured to leave the region, he said.



Israel prevented aid from reaching the Gaza Strip after it resumed military operations on March 18 following a temporary ceasefire. The stated aim was to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages seized on October 7, 2023.



The blockade has been eased over the past week, leading to chaotic scenes in the Gaza Strip as desperate residents attempt to access food.



Macron once again stressed the need for a political solution to the conflict, calling for the release of all the hostages and the demilitarization of Hamas to facilitate the creation of a Palestinian state. A security architecture had to be created for the entire region, he said.











