Medical supplies ‘critically low’ in war-torn Gaza: UN

Gaza suffers a critical shortage of medical supplies, with only six out of 22 UN-run health centers remaining operational amid a deadly Israeli onslaught on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned on Tuesday.

"Essential medical supplies are critically low," UNRWA said in a statement.

"Only 6 out of 22 UNRWA health centres remain operational, supported by 37 medical points located both inside and outside shelters."

The refugee agency said that it had provided over 8.5 million medical consultations in Gaza since the start of the Israeli war in October 2023.

"Unhindered access to deliver lifesaving aid, including medicine and basic medical supplies, is urgently needed."

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since March 2, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against defenseless civilians in the enclave.





