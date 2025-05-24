7 more Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on areas in Gaza amid ongoing genocide

At least seven more Palestinians were killed on Saturday morning in Israel's ongoing deadly strikes across the Gaza Strip, continuing its genocide for over 19 months.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted local sources as saying that an entire family of a father, wife, and their two children were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home of the "Al-Madhoun" family in the Al-Amal neighborhood, western Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip.

Another airstrike on a home for the "Jouda" family in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, left two people killed, along with others injured.

Also in Nuseirat, one man was killed, while five others were injured, including a 1-month-old baby, in an Israeli airstrike on a home for the "Al-Majdalawi" family, Wafa also reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to fire artillery shells on the northern areas of Nuseirat, according to local sources.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.