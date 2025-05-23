Yemen’s Houthis target Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, 3rd missile strike in 24 hours

Yemen's Houthi group said Friday that it targeted Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel with a missile attack, marking the third such attack within 24 hours.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced the operation in a televised statement broadcast by the group's media wing.

"The Houthi forces targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said, adding that the attack "successfully achieved its goal."

The attack caused "millions of Zionist settlers to flee to shelters and halted airport operations," he added.

The announcement followed an earlier statement by Israel confirming the interception of a missile they said was launched from Yemen toward central Israel.

Israel has now reported intercepting three missiles from Yemen since early Thursday where the Houthis said they had launched multiple missile attacks on Israel, including two consecutive ballistic missile strikes on Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

Israeli officials have not reported any casualties or damage as a result of the strikes.

In recent weeks, the Houthi group has stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets in response to the Israeli deadly war on Gaza that has left nearly 53,800 people dead.

On May 6, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis brokered by Oman-a move Israeli official reportedly described as "surprising."





