At least 16 killed, scores injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes across Gaza Strip

Israeli forces carried out attacks on multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, killing at least 16 Palestinians and injuring scores more early Friday morning, according to local media.

Israeli drones targeted more than five locations near the entrance to Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing 10 people and injuring several others, according to Palestine's official news agency Wafa.

When people rushed to help the victims, Israeli forces attacked them again, injuring several Palestinians.

Separately, three people, including a young girl, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment near Abdel Aal junction on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City.

Two siblings were killed, and their father was critically injured when an Israeli strike hit a home in the western camp area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

In eastern Khan Younis, several casualties are reported after Israeli forces hit a home in the town of Abasan al-Kabira.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man died of injuries sustained during an earlier airstrike on Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis.

Israeli forces also detonated a robot near Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, causing extensive damage to the hospital and starting a fire in the medical supply warehouse.



Israeli forces prevented civil defense crews from extinguishing the blaze.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





