Gaza death toll nears 53,800 as Israeli assaults continue unabated

Palestinians inspect a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Al Nasr street in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, 22 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

At least 53,762 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said that 107 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 247 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 122,197 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 3,613 people and injured over 10,100 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.