Switzerland pledges $24M to help support Palestinians

Switzerland's government on Wednesday pledged CHF 20 million (about $24 million) in a grant to various UN organizations, including the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to assist Palestinians facing hunger and acute health care in the face of ongoing Israeli siege and bombings.

The Swiss government issued a statement following a meeting of the Federal Council, the country's highest governing body, during which it was decided to allocate CHF 20 million in three parts to the "occupied Palestinian territory and UNRWA in Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria."

The Federal Council will provide CHF 9 million ($11 million) to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Swiss Red Cross/Palestine Red Crescent Society, all of which are working in "occupied Palestinian territory" that includes the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, the statement said.

It will provide CHF 10 million ($12 million) to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to support Palestinian refugees' health, education, and protection in Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

An additional CHF 1 million ($1.2 million) will be provided to improve UNRWA's governance, particularly its impartiality.

The council also expressed "deep concern" over the "humanitarian tragedy" in the Gaza Strip, urging Israel to uphold its humanitarian obligations as an "occupying power."

"It must also apply the Geneva Conventions, which require the delivery of relief supplies as well as the rapid and unimpeded provision of humanitarian assistance to all those who need it, impartially and without discrimination," it said.

The council demanded "immediate" and "unimpeded" humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, the "unconditional" and "immediate" release of all hostages, and the "re-establishment" of a cease-fire.

"It reaffirms the need for strict compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law, by all parties to the conflict," the statement added.