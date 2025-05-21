Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon in violation of ceasefire: Report

An Israeli drone struck a vehicle early Wednesday in southern Lebanon, continuing a pattern of ceasefire violations, the Lebanese state-run media reported.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the drone targeted a car on a road near the city of Tyre.

No further details regarding casualties or material damage were reported and there was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the incident.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of around 200 victims and injuries to 500 others since last November.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





