Israeli airstrikes kill 23 more Palestinians across Gaza

The Israeli army has killed at least 23 more Palestinians since early Tuesday in relentless bombing on homes across the war-devastated Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that 11 people were killed and 13 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home belonging to the "Nabhan" family in Jabalia town, the northern Gaza Strip.

Five others were killed, including three children, in an Israeli airstrike on another home in Deir al-Balah city, the central Gaza Strip, according to a local source.

In the southern Gaza Strip, four Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home belonging to the Abu Salah family in Abasan town, Khan Younis, while three others were killed in an Israeli strike on a home in the city's southern Maen area.

The Israeli army continued its operation of blowing up homes and buildings in the western area of the northern Beit Lahia town.

On Sunday, the Israeli army announced the beginning of a broad ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





