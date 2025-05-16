Israel kills over 100 Palestinians in northern Gaza attacks

More than 100 Palestinians were killed in several attacks carried out by the Israeli army in northern Gaza at daybreak on Friday.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the Israeli army carried out "horrific massacres" targeting civilians.

They reported several casualties when the Israeli army targeted an ambulance in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, the latest in a series of attacks on medics and health care facilities.

An Anadolu correspondent also reported that the Israeli army targeted more than 11 inhabited homes in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 53,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





