Iran denies receiving written US proposal after Trump warned of 'something bad'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran has received no written proposal from the US, either directly or indirectly.



In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Araghchi stated that the messaging Iran and the world are receiving from the US is "confusing and contradictory."



His remarks came just hours after US President Donald Trump warned Iran that it would face "something bad" if it did not quickly accept a US proposal regarding its nuclear program.

"They have a proposal, more importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad—something bad's going to happen," he told reporters aboard Air Force One while heading back to Washington following his Middle East tour.

Trump, however, stopped short of revealing details of the proposal, which follows four rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman.

The latest round of talks was held in Muscat on Sunday, during which the two sides discussed "contentious issues," according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi, who also serves as Iran's lead nuclear negotiator, said Tehran "remains determined and straightforward" in its negotiations with Washington.

"Respect our rights and terminate your sanctions, and we have a deal.

"Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes: a right afforded to all other NPT signatories, too," he stated.

The top diplomat said Iran has "always welcomed dialogue" based on "mutual respect," noting that Tehran has "shown its power and fortitude in the face of those who have attempted imposition."

During his four-day trip to the Middle East, Trump emphasized that the US was "getting close" to a deal with Iran, sparking optimism as the negotiations progressed despite the war of words between the two sides.

In an interview earlier this week with NBC, Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Iran would never build a nuclear weapon and would ship out enriched uranium if Trump removed sanctions against the country.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Iran and the European Troika (France, Germany, and the UK) held talks in Istanbul on Iran's nuclear negotiations with the US, which came amid threats by Europeans to reimpose US sanctions on Iran if a deal was not reached.

Araghchi had earlier warned that such a move by the E3 would have "irreversible" consequences that could risk "provoking a global nuclear proliferation crisis."