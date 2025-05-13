Israel kills Palestinian journalist while receiving medical treatment in hospital

The Israeli army early on Tuesday killed a Palestinian journalist while receiving medical treatment in a hospital in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Government Media Office mourned journalist Hassan Eslaih, and said Israel assassinated him while receiving medical treatment in the Nasser hospital after he had survived a previous assassination attempt.

It added that Eslaih's assassination brings the toll of Palestinian journalists killed by Israel since the start of its genocide in Gaza in October 2023 to 215.

The statement strongly condemned the Israeli "systemic targeting of journalists," urging the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and all press organizations worldwide to condemn Israeli crimes and prosecute it before international courts.

The Palestinian Health Ministry, for its part, condemned the Israeli crime of bombing the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis and killing two people who were receiving medical treatment.

Late Monday, the Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip, following a temporary lull so the Palestinian group Hamas could release Israeli American soldier Edan Alexander, following an agreement between Hamas and the US administration.

Nearly 52,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





