TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN, ITALYS MELONI DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES, REGIONAL, GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday discussed ties between the two nations as well as regional and global developments.

Erdoğan voiced Türkiye's readiness to contribute "in every possible way," including hosting peace talks, to ensure that the war between Ukraine and Russia ends "with a just and lasting peace," said the country's Communications Directorate on X.

Underlining the "window of opportunity" for achieving peace in the war, now in its fourth year, Erdoğan urged that the "window of opportunity" for achieving peace in the protracted conflict not be missed.

Erdoğan also stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve peace.