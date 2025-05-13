Kremlin says Russian delegation will be in Istanbul Thursday for talks with Ukraine

The Kremlin on Tuesday said that a Russian delegation will be in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Thursday where they expect to meet a Ukrainian delegation to take part in direct peace talks.

"We only evaluate the statements of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, who proposed holding negotiations between delegations on Thursday in Istanbul. Our delegation will be there and will wait for the Ukrainian side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview, an excerpt of which was shared on Telegram.

Peskov added that who precisely will be representing Moscow at the talks will be disclosed when Putin instructs that this information be made public.