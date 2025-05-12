Netanyahu shows desire to relinquish US security assistance: Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed a desire for a gradual reduction of security and military assistance received from the US, amid differences with the Trump administration, local media reported on Monday.

"I think we will need to wean ourselves off American military aid," Netanyahu told the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee late on Sunday, according to the Israeli daily Maariv.

Netanyahu said Israel gets an annual amount of $4 billion to procure weapons, but Israel may move to abandon it as was done with the economic aid.

The Israeli premier, however, did not provide further details on the motives behind such a surprise statement which comes at a time when Netanyahu's relations with US President Donald Trump see a clear tension, and amid reports that Trump cut off direct contact with Netanyahu, believing that Netanyahu is manipulating him.

According to Israeli media, Trump-Netanyahu differences and worsening relations are over Iran, the Yemeni Houthi group, war conduct on Gaza, and stalled Gaza ceasefire efforts.





