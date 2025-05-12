Israeli media report new missile attack from Yemen

Israeli media reported a new missile strike from Yemen on Monday as tension continues to rise over Israel's ongoing onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

The public broadcaster KAN said that the missile fell before reaching Israel.

There was no confirmation of the strike by the Israeli army.

On Sunday, Yemen's Houthi group said that Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on the coastal Al-Hudaydah province in western Yemen.

Last week, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced a ceasefire between the Houthi group and the US administration. It came shortly after President Donald Trump said the Houthi group will not carry out attacks on commercial ships.

The Houthi group in Yemen confirmed the ceasefire with Washington, but said that it has no relation with its confrontation with Israel in support of the Palestinian people.

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where over 52,800 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault for more than 19 months, most of them women and children.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, but resumed them after Israel's renewed airstrikes on Gaza in March.





