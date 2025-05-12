ISRAELI ARMY TO CEASE GAZA STRIKES FOR EDAN ALEXANDERS RELEASE

 Contact Us
The Israeli army will establish a safe corridor and temporarily cease strikes in Gaza for the release of Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, with the ceasefire set to begin at 12 pm local time. Hamas' armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the soldier's release on Monday, May 12.

Published May 12,2025
The Israeli army is set to establish a safe corridor in Gaza along with a temporary ceasefire for Israeli soldier Edan Alexander's release, according to Israeli media on Monday.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the army will cease its strikes in Gaza and establish a safe corridor effective 12 pm local time (0900GMT) for the soldier's release.

Israeli Channel 12 also reported that the Israeli forces operating in Gaza were notified of a ceasefire for Alexander's release, which is set to begin at 12 pm local time (0900GMT).

The Palestinian group Hamas' armed wing on Monday also announced that it decided to release Alexander on Monday.

"Al-Qassam Brigades has decided to release Zionist soldier Edan Alexander, who holds US citizenship, today (Monday), May 12, 2025," spokesman Abu Obaida said in a brief statement.