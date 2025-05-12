Israel is prolonging war, hindering hostage deal: Trump envoy

US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East said Sunday that Israel is prolonging the war in the Gaza Strip and reaching a new ceasefire and hostage deal is the correct next step to take.

Steve Witkoff made the remarks during a meeting with families of Israeli hostages being held by Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, according to Israel's Channel 12. The network did not specify the time or location of the meeting.

"We want to bring the hostages home, but Israel is not prepared to end the war," Witkoff said, according to sources present at the meeting.

He sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza, saying the Israeli government is "prolonging the war, even though we do not see where further progress can be made."

"Still, there is currently a window of opportunity that we hope Israel and all the mediators will take advantage of. We are putting pressure on all the mediators and doing everything to return the hostages," he added.

His remarks came as the Palestinian group Hamas said Sunday that it will release Israeli-American soldier Alexander Idan after talks with the US administration amid efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire.

Witkoff's comments came ahead of Trump's scheduled tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from Tuesday through Friday. The itinerary does not include a visit to Israel.

US and Israeli media have recently reported growing tensions between Trump and Netanyahu, with the Trump administration signaling that it may take independent steps on Middle East policy without waiting for the Israeli leader.

Israel estimates that 59 captives remain in Gaza, including 21 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, over 9,900 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel, where rights groups report widespread torture, starvation and medical neglect, resulting in several deaths.

Israel has blocked humanitarian aid at Gaza's crossings since March 2, leaving the territory's 2.4 million residents facing famine conditions.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan also reported that Netanyahu told the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday that there is a "strong possibility" that Alexander's release will go ahead.

More than 52,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.