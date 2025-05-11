2 civilians injured by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

Two Lebanese civilians were injured by Israeli army fire in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, local media said.

The pair were wounded by rubber-coated bullets fired by Israeli forces in the southern town of Maroun al-Ras, the state news agency NNA reported.

Israeli shelling was also reported in the town of Aita al-Shaab and a drone strike in Tyre, but no information was yet available about casualties.

Lebanese media also said that Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over the eastern city of Baalbek on Sunday.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of nearly 200 people and the injuries of around 500 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.