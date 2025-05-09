European foreign ministers mark Europe Day in Ukraine to express support

European foreign ministers marked Europe Day on Friday with a show of unity in Ukraine, underscoring their continued support for the country amid the war with Russia.

"Today, we celebrate Europe Day with Ukraine and its people. Because in a family, both joys and hardships are shared," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a post on X.

"Together with foreign ministers, we stand united with Ukraine for a lasting peace. For the future we believe in," she added.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is joining 17 other foreign ministers and the Ukrainian foreign minister in the western city of Lviv, according to the UK government, for talks on securing peace in Ukraine.

Representatives of at least 37 countries are also expected to announce their support for establishing a special tribunal to hold those responsible "for the crime of aggression against Ukraine" accountable.

Europe Day, celebrated on May 9, commemorates the 1950 Schuman Declaration, which laid the foundation for the European Union and symbolizes peace and unity across the continent.





