Israel dropped 100,000 tons of explosives over Gaza, wiped out 2,200 families: Media office

Men ride a cart amidst the rubble of houses in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 8, 2025. (REUTERS)

Israel has dropped 100,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip since launching its genocide 19 months ago, killing or leaving missing over 62,000 Palestinians and committing more than 12,000 massacres, the Gaza government media office said on Thursday.

The statement detailed key statistics of the war that began Oct. 7, 2023. It stated that Israel's bombardment led to over 62,000 Palestinian deaths or disappearances, including more than 10,000 still trapped under rubble with unknown fates, the office said.

Israel carried out over 12,000 massacres, including 11,926 against Palestinian household members, completely erasing 2,200 families and 6,350 people from civil registries.

The campaign also targeted cemeteries, with Israeli forces stealing 2,300 bodies from Gaza graves and establishing seven mass graves inside hospitals, 529 of whom have been recovered so far.



Regarding the health crisis, the office reported over 2.1 million cases of infectious diseases caused by forced displacement and the collapse of Gaza's health infrastructure, including 71,338 cases of hepatitis.

The destruction extended to religious and humanitarian infrastructure, with Israeli forces demolishing 828 mosques completely and 167 partially, targeting three churches, and destroying 19 of 60 cemeteries either fully or partially.

As part of a starvation policy, Israel struck 66 relief facilities, including 29 food charity kitchens and 37 aid centers, while blocking 37,400 aid and fuel trucks since fully closing border crossings over two months ago.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing nearly 52,800 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.