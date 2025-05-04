Flights suspended at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after missile attack from Yemen

Israeli authorities suspended all flights at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday after a missile launched from Yemen struck near the facility.

Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, reported that "several people sustained minor injuries due to a missile falling near Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport," without providing further details.

The strike occurred following multiple air raid sirens in various regions of Israel and several unsuccessful attempts to intercept the projectile, according to the Israeli army.

According to Channel 13, the military has launched an internal probe into the failure of the air defense systems to intercept the missile.

This marked the third such missile launch in two days following earlier Houthi claims of targeting Ramat David Airbase and the Tel Aviv region

Yemen's Houthi group said on Sunday that they had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, warning international airlines that the Israeli airport is "unsafe for civilian aviation."

In a televised statement, the group's military spokesman, Yahya Saree, stated that the missile successfully struck its intended target, adding that another "vital target" in the coastal city of Ashkelon was also hit.















