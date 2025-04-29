No evidence of humanitarian crisis in Gaza: Israel

Palestinians gather as they receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, April 29, 2025. (REUTERS)

Brett Jonathan Miller, Deputy Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, on Tuesday rejected international reports of a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, defending his country's genocide on the enclave.

"Our assessments indicate there is currently no evidence of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza," the deputy envoy forcefully told the UN Security Council.

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza's crossings closed to food, medical and humanitarian aid, deepening the humanitarian crisis, according to government, human rights and international reports.

Miller said Israel facilitated more than 25,000 aid trucks during a recent 42-day ceasefire. "These trucks carried tens of thousands of tons of humanitarian aid, including food, fuel and medical supplies."

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN said that "there is no shortage of bombs falling on Gaza, but there is an imposed shortage of everything else; starvation as a weapon of war against an entire civilian population that is still being bombarded relentlessly."

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the resistance group, Hamas.

More than 52,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Pivoting from Gaza, Miller reiterated that "Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. We will not waver. We will not retreat on this issue, and we call on the international community to uphold that red line."

Miller urged collective international action, warning that "the consequences of a nuclear Iran will not be limited to Israel. They will extend across this region and beyond."

Israel has long maintained fierce opposition to Iran's nuclear program. Netanyahu publicly stated last November that Israeli military operations in October had inflicted damage on Tehran's nuclear infrastructure.