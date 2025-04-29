Blast at explosives warehouse in central Iran kills 1, injures 2

At least one person was killed and two others injured in central Iran on Tuesday in an explosion at a pyrotechnic and gunpowder product warehouse.

Mansour Shishehforoush, the local crisis management chief, said the explosion occurred at the Avanar Parsian Chemical Industries Complex warehouse located in Meymeh in the Isfahan Province, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

He said the explosion took place at 10.30 a.m. local time (0730GMT) on Tuesday at the company's warehouse, and emergency and Red Crescent teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The incident was brought under control after a few hours, but one person lost his life and two others sustained burn injuries and were transferred to hospitals by emergency teams.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, according to Shishehforoush, adding that the explosion also caused damage to the roof and structure of the warehouse.

Avanar Parsian Chemical Industries Complex, according to the company's website, has years of expertise in the production of pyrotechnic and gunpowder products.

The company was established in 2018 as a private joint-stock company in Isfahan and currently exports products to countries such as Iraq and Oman.

The incident comes just days after a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, killing at least 70 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.









