Israeli army releases 11 more Palestinian detainees from Gaza

The Israeli army released 11 more civilians on Monday from the Gaza Strip, who were detained during Israel's genocidal war on the enclave, witnesses said.

The released Palestinians were set free at the Kerem Shalom (Karam Abu Salem) crossing in southern Gaza, the local Al-Aqsa radio said, citing witnesses.

A medical source told Anadolu that the 11 Palestinians were transported by vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the European Hospital in Khan Younis for medical checkups.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the releases.

The Israeli army had released dozens of Palestinians from Gaza in the past months without any prior coordination or agreement with the Palestinian side.

Israel's Prison Authority confirmed that there are 1,747 Palestinian detainees from Gaza in its jails, but Palestinians believe that the figure is in the thousands in army-run prisons.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Over 52,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





