Yemen’s Houthis claim 2nd strike on Israel’s Nevatim Airbase within 24 hours

Yemen's Houthi group announced on Sunday that it had targeted Israel's Nevatim Airbase with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

In a televised statement, Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Houthi forces, claimed that the strike "achieved its objective successfully."

The Israeli army announced its air defense systems intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace, triggering sirens in several areas.

This marks the second time in 24 hours that the Houthis say they have struck the Nevatim Airbase.

On Saturday morning, the group announced it had fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at the same site, also claiming a successful hit.

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where more than 51,000 people have been killed in Israel's brutal assault since October 2023.

The group halted attacks when a ceasefire in Gaza was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, but resumed them after Israel renewed airstrikes on the enclave last month.





