Lithuania may recognize Palestinian state "when the time is right"

Lithuania is monitoring what is being proposed by France and could also recognize a Palestinian state, but only "at the right time," the country's foreign minister said Thursday.

Noting that the priority at the moment should be the release of the hostages and a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, Kestutis Budrys said that involved "stabilizing the process itself and working out a roadmap, and part of that must surely be a Palestinian state" in an interview with broadcaster Ziniu Radijas.

"As to when to recognize it, Lithuania is of course monitoring what is being proposed by France and the decisions of other states. When there is a majority of them, when we see that the time is right, we will certainly consider that as well," he added.

Highlighting that the government's program foresees supporting the two-state solution, Radijas said: "We believe that such a solution would ensure stability and peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine, and I believe that we will achieve it. But the question is when it should be done and under what conditions, and how it will contribute to improving the current situation, which has been on the verge of tragedy for a long time."

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France plans to recognize a Palestinian state and could do so as early as June.

"We must move toward recognition, and we will do so in the coming months," he told France 5 television.

"I'm not doing it for unity or to please this or that person. I'm doing it because at some point it will be fair," he added.

France plans to co-host an international conference with Saudi Arabia for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the coming months.

Currently, 147 of the 193 UN member states recognize the state of Palestine.